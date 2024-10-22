Singaporean authority seizes over 7 kg of drugs
By IANS | Published: October 22, 2024 06:11 PM2024-10-22T18:11:27+5:302024-10-22T18:15:10+5:30
Singapore, Oct 22 Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Tuesday that it arrested four suspected drug offenders in recent operations and seized more than 7 kg of drugs.
The CNB seized over 6.3 kg of cannabis and 769 grams of ICE (methamphetamine), among other drugs, with an estimated street value of more than 320,000 Singapore dollars ($243,000).
The confiscated drugs can feed 1,310 abusers for a week, Xinhua news agency reported.
Earlier on September 19, Singapore's CNB arrested five drug offenders and seized more than 7 kg of drugs.
CNB officers seized about 6.5 kg of cannabis and over 900 grams of Ice, among other drugs, with an estimated street value of 333,000 Singapore dollars ($258,000).
