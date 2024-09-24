Singapore's population exceeds 6 million

Singapore, Sep 24 Singapore's total population stood at 6.04 million as of June, a 2 per cent increase from last year, according to the Population in Brief released by the National Population and Talent Division on Tuesday.

The increase was mainly due to the growth in the non-resident population. Singapore's citizen population increased by 0.7 per cent to 3.64 million this June, according to the report.

The non-resident population increased 5 per cent from 1.77 million last June to 1.86 million this year. Semi-skilled work permit holders contributed most to the increase, followed by migrant domestic workers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Singapore's citizen population continued to age, with 19.9 per cent aged 65 and above as of June, compared to 12.4 per cent a decade ago.

The island state recorded 28,877 citizen births in 2023, down from 30,429 births in 2022. The resident total fertility rate reached a historic low of 0.97 last year.

