Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal PM dies of cardiac arrest

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 12, 2023 10:14 AM 2023-07-12T10:14:22+5:30 2023-07-12T10:15:36+5:30

Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Nepal's first lady was admitted to Norvic Hospital after she was feeling unwell earlier. The hospital authorities said she was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder also called as Parkinson’s disease.

“Ms. Sita Dahal, 69 yrs/female, known case of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, Parkinsonism, Diabetes Mellitus-ll and Hypertension under (on/off) Domicillary oxygen with PEG feeding and indwelling catheter went to cardiac arrest at 8 am,” said the hospital in a statement. Senior official of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Ram Madhav extended his condolences to the Nepal Prime Minister in a tweet. “Deepest condolences to PM Nepal HE Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on the demise of his wife Sita Dahal. Aum Shanti,” Ram Madhav said in a tweet.

