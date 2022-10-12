Sitharaman invites S Korean counterpart for bilateral meet

New Delhi, Oct 12 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met South Korean Minister for Finance and Economy Choo Kyung-ho on the sidelines of G20 finance minister and central bank governors (FMCBG) annual meet in Washington.

She discussed possibilities for G20 Finance in 2023 and sought South Korea's support for India's G20 2023 Presidency.

The Finance Minister also invited her counterpart to India for the 6th India-South Korea Finance Ministers meeting.

