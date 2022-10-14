Sitharaman participates in G20 FMs, Central Bank Governors meeting in Washington

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the second day of the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Washington DC on Thursday.

Her interventions focused on infrastructure investments and International Taxation during the meeting on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman participated in the 2nd Day of the ongoing G20FMCBG meeting on the sidelines of IMF-WB #AnnualMeetings, in Washington DC, today. Her interventions focused on #infrastructure #investments and #InternationalTaxation," the Finance Ministry tweeted.

"On scaling up #sustainable and #digital #infrastructure investments, FM highlighted the need to leverage private sector participation. FM also spoke on mobilising finance at sub-national level for #inclusive and #quality #infrastructure," it added.

The Finance Ministry said the last session of the G20FMCBG meeting saw discussions on the progress made on the agenda of International Taxation during this year.

On the two-pillar solution, FM Sitharaman called for participative engagement of all jurisdictions in negotiations and prioritising Capacity Building. She also said that International Tax rules should be simple, administrable and generate meaningful revenue in developing countries.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman also called for an effective tax reporting regime and information exchange between jurisdictions for #CryptoAssets to combat #OffshoreTaxEvasion," the ministry said.

Earlier, Sitharaman held back-to-back bilateral with global finance ministers and heads of the top international organizations in Washington DC on topics that centred on important economic issues.

She is on an official visit to the United States to attend the IMF and the World Bank annual meetings, the G20 Finance Ministers and the Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings.

The Finance Minister is holding bilateral meetings with a number of countries from around the world. She is also holding one-on-one meetings with leaders and heads of OECD, the European Commission and UNDP.

On the sidelines of IMF-WB, Sitharaman met ministers from Egypt, Bhutan, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. She also met OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and FATF President Raja Kumar.

( With inputs from ANI )

