Situation in Afghanistan poses serious threat for CSTO: Belarus Foreign Minister

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 21 : The situation in Afghanistan continues to pose a severe threat to the security and stability of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Khaama Press quoted as Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik as saying in a report.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia consisting of six post-Soviet states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

"The situation in Afghanistan continues to be a serious challenge to security and stability in the CSTO's area of responsibility, especially given the shared border with Tajikistan," he said.

Belarusian FM also said there are several threats, including from terrorism, drug trafficking, and organised crimes.

He said, "In the statement, we reaffirmed our willingness to help with combating outgoing threats to regional security, including in terms of maintaining peace and stability on the southern borders of the organisation."

The CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting was convened on Tuesday in Belarus's capital city, Minsk.

The focus of the meeting was on international, domestic concerns, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the situation in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor