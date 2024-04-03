"Situation is increasingly intolerable": Rishi Sunak to Netanyahu, demands investigation in strike on aid workers

London [UK], April 3 : In a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conveyed his deep concern regarding an Israeli strike on an aid convoy in Gaza, CNN reported.

The attack resulted in the loss of seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including three British nationals. In an official statement from Downing Street, Sunak emphasised the urgent need for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the incident.

"The Prime Minister said far too many aid workers and ordinary civilians have lost their lives in Gaza and the situation is increasingly intolerable," the statement said.

"The UK expects to see immediate action by Israel to end restrictions on humanitarian aid, deconflict with the UN and aid agencies, protect civilians and repair vital infrastructure like hospitals and water networks," it added.

Taking a firm stance, the UK earlier in the day summoned the Israeli ambassador to London for a decisive discussion, CNN reported.

British Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, summoned the Israel's ambassador to set out the government's "unequivocal condemnation of the appalling killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including three British Nationals," he said in a Foreign Office press release.

"I requested a quick and transparent investigation, shared with the international community, and full accountability," Mitchell said, adding, "I reiterated the need for Israel to put in place an effective deconfliction mechanism immediately and urgently to scale up humanitarian access. We need to see an immediate humanitarian pause, to get aid in and the hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable ceasefire," as reported by CNN.

Earlier reports revealed that seven members of the World Central Kitchen team were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, prompting the organisation to halt its operations in the region with immediate effect.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret over the incident, acknowledging that the military "unintentionally struck innocent people." The Israel Defence Forces have pledged to conduct an investigation "at the highest levels" in response to the tragic event.

A US-Canadian dual citizen was among the casualties of the strike, confirmed by a US official, adding to the international outcry over the loss of life, according to CNN.

