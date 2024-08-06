Six IDF soldiers injured in fresh strikes from Hezbollah

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 6 : As many as six Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers sustained injuries after a barrage of rockets were fired from Lebanon in northern Israel on Tuesday, Times of Israel reported.

The rockets were fired at the Galilee Panhandle and Golan Heights.

One of the Hezbollah drones hit the Shraga Camp near Nahariya, sparking a fire. The troops were taken to hospitals for minor injuries, including ringing in their ears from the blast.

Additional Hezbollah drones impacted the Nahariya area.

Amid this, an Iron Dome interceptor missile malfunctioned, impacting a highway and critically injuring a motorist, as reported by Times of Israel.

A total of 19 people were taken to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya for treatment, including the critically wounded man, a woman in moderate condition, and 17 others in good condition.

The hospital said some of the lightly wounded victims were suffering headaches and tinnitus, and others from acute anxiety. They have all been released from the medical center.

This comes a day after senior Hezbollah, Ali Jamal al-Din Jawad was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon.

Jawad, who was a commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit was struck in the southern Lebanon village of Aabba, the IDF said.

Earlier, US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant and reaffirmed US' commitment to Israel against the threats posed by Iran, Hezbollah and other Iran-aligned militia groups.

"Today, I spoke with Israeli Minster of Defense Yoav Gallant to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Israel's defense from threats posed by Iran, Lebanese Hizballah, and other Iran-aligned militia groups. We agreed the attack from Iran-aligned militias on U.S. forces stationed at Al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq marked a dangerous escalation, and I updated Minister Gallant on measures to strengthen U.S. military posture in light of this escalating situation," Austin said in a post on X.

Tensions in West Asia have escalated following the deaths of several key Hezbollah and Hamas leaders in quick succession.

Last month, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in the Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday (local time).

This has been followed by intense strikes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, sparking fears of a wider conflict.

