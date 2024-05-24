Six killed as heavy rainfall lashes Sri Lanka

Colombo, May 24 As many as six persons have died due to the falling of trees amid severe inclement weather in Sri Lanka, the country's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) announced on Friday.

"All six deaths were reported due to falling trees during the heavy showers and strong winds," a DMC spokesman said.

Besides, 11 people were injured and nearly 35,000 people from 15 districts have been displaced due to the extreme weather conditions in the island nation.

Five houses have been destroyed while 1,246 were damaged, the DMC stated.

The agency also issued a flood and landslide warning, advising people living near rivers and also in highlands and mountains, to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has issued a 'Red Alert' saying that due to southwest monsoon, heavy rainfall would continue.

It has forecast heavy showers in several districts around the country, advising the Naval and fishing communities to avoid venturing out into the sea.

"A low-level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal area has intensified into a low-pressure area. It is very likely to move north-eastward and concentrate into a depression over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal," the department said in a statement.

Strong winds of about 60-70 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and very rough seas are likely around Sri Lanka, over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal areas, it added.

