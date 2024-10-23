Six killed, three injured in truck-car collision in Tunisia

Tunis, Oct 23 Six people were killed and three others wounded in a collision between a truck and an interprovincial transportation taxi in Tunisia's Kairouan province.

"A fatal accident occurred today on the main road linking the town of Chebika and Kairouan where a truck collided with an interprovincial transportation taxi," Colonel Hamdi Loussif, regional director of civil protection in Kairouan, told the radio.

According to Loussif, the road where the accident happened is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the region due to the large number of potholes, which have led to many fatal traffic accidents, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the private radio station Mosaique FM.

Tunisia has one of the highest rates of traffic accidents. According to a report by the Tunisian National Traffic Observatory, 4,165 traffic accidents were recorded from January 1 to October 13 this year, resulting in 888 deaths and 5,794 injuries.

