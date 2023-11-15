SJVN synchronises 1st unit of hydro project in U'khand with national grid

Shimla, Nov 15 State-run hydropower major SJVN has synchronized the first unit of 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project (NMHEP) with the national grid, its Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said on Wednesday here.

The project is located on Tons river, a major tributary of the Yamuna in Uttarakhand.

Sharma said the project is of two generating units of 30 MW each.

The second unit is also scheduled to be synchronized within this month.

The project will generate 265.5 million units of electricity annually.

SJVN has constructed 37 km 220 KV transmission line for evacuation of power from the project from Bainol to Snail. After commissioning of the project, 12 per cent free electricity will be supplied to Uttarakhand as royalty.

In addition, each project affected family will be provided with an amount equivalent to the cost of 100

units of electricity per month for 10 years.

The project will usher an era of overall development of the area with infrastructure development and generation of direct and indirect employment.

Under corporate social responsibility various activities such as Satluj Sanjeevani Mobile Health Van, Skill Development Training programmes, promotion of sports and cultural heritage and infrastructural works are benefiting the local populace.

