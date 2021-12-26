S.Korean military reports 31 more Covid cases

Seoul, Dec 26 South Korea's military on Sunday reported 31 additional Covid-19 cases, including 30 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,120.

Of the new cases, 22 are from the Army, six from the Navy and three from units under the direct control of the Defence Ministry, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Currently, 278 military personnel are under treatment.

Of the total military caseload, 1,327 are breakthrough cases.

On Sunday, the country added 5,419 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 607,463, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

There were also 69 additional fatalities, which increased the overall death toll to 5,245.

The fatality rate stood at 0.86 per cent.

The country also reported 33 Omicron, bringing the total to 376, 161 of which are imported and 215 locally transmitted, the KDCA said.

Of the 33 newly confirmed cases, 23 came from overseas.

As for the 10 locally transmitted ones, health authorities have yet to find out the exact course of the infection.

