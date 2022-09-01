S.Korean, US to end 2-week combined exercise

Seoul, Sep 1 South Korea and the US are set to wrap up a major combined military exercise on Thursday, Seoul officials said.

The allies have carried out the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise, which kicked off on August 22, despite North Korean state media berating the annual drills as a rehearsal for war against the reclusive regime, reports Yonhap News agency.

The exercise involved more than a dozen field training events in line with the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol administration's commitment to "normalising" drills scaled back or suspended under the former liberal Moon Jae-in administration's drive for peace.

Based on an all-out war concept, the exercise entailed three key elements the computer-simulation command post exercise, field training and the South Korean government's Ulchi civil defence drills

It proceeded in two major parts the first segment involving drills on repelling North Korean attacks and defending the greater Seoul area, with the second part focusing on counterattack operations.

Gen. Ahn

The full operational capability assessment is the second part of the three-stage program to vet the South's capabilities to lead combined forces.

The program is part of numerous conditions required for the OPCON handover.

Throughout the exercise, the allies maintained tight vigilance amid concerns that the North could engage in provocative acts, like a nuclear test or missile launch, on the pretext of responding to the drills.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor