SL to establish first of its kind university on fire fighting

Colombo, Aug 21 Sri Lanka will soon establish a university that offers courses on fire fighting, the first of its kind in South Asia, Labour Minister Manusha Nanayakkara told journalists in Colombo on Monday.

The Minister said that trained and qualified firefighters are in high demand across the world and the institution to be established in the country will offer a degree in fire fighting in 20 months, reports Xinhua news agency.

The move can boost foreign employment and revenue across South Asia, according to Nanayakkara.

Workers' remittances have been a key pillar of Sri Lanka's foreign currency earnings.

The figures for remittances for 2021 and 2022 were $5.49 billion and $3.8 billion, respectively.

