Slovakia ready to organize talks between Russia, Ukraine in Bratislava: Prime Minister

Slovakia is ready to organize talks between Russia and Ukraine in Bratislava if both sides agree to it, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Sunday.

"Ukraine named Bratislava as one of the places where Russian-Ukrainian talks could take place. Slovakia is ready to do everything possible to organize such talks if there is an actual proposal," the prime minister said as aired by TA3 broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

