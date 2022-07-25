SL's Wickremesinghe congratulates India's new President

Colombo, July 25 Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday congratulated his new Indian counterpart, Droupadi Murmu on assuming office as the 15th President of India.

Extending warm felicitations, Wickremesinghe said in a statement: "Your appointment to this chief responsibility in one of the largest democracies is testimony to the trust and confidence the government and the people have placed in your caliber and political acumen."

The Sri Lankan leader also mentioned the friendship and cooperation shared by the two neighbouring nations, as well as the support provided by New Delhi to Colombo in the wake of the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation.

"India and Sri Lanka enjoy warm and long-standing relations which stemmed from people to people interactions over millennia and I am glad that the time tested bonds of friendship between the two nations continue to be reinforced through ever growing cooperation and support in many spheres of strategic interests that we share.

"Your leadership offers fresh impetus to our joint endeavours to nurture and strengthen the cordial ties we enjoy and I look forward to working closely with you towards this end. Please accept, excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," Wickremesinghe noted.

Facing the worst-ever economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, Sri Lanka has received from India the biggest support that would have provided by any individual country.

India offered over $3.5 billion financial support since January this year in addition to essential aid, including food, medicines and fertilizer.

