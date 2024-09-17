Smriti Irani discusses importance of gender equity with World Bank leaders, highlights India's progress

Washington, DC [US], September 17 : Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, spoke on the importance of expanding gender equity in India as well as throughout the Global South, during her address to the leaders of the World Bank, informed a press release.

She also pointed out the strides made by India in the direction and how it has helped in put forward their Gender Strategy 2024-2030.

"In order to expand our global competitiveness, leaders of government and commerce throughout the Global South must ensure that gender equity policies are fully implemented," the Bharatiya Janata party leader said on Monday.

"Education, healthcare, childcare, and housing policies disproportionately impact women - especially in developing and growing economies like ours. It is critical that we get the policy right so that women and girls can help lead government and industry, while also fulfilling their personal potential," she added.

'The Alliance for Global Good Gender Equity and Equality' is a privately funded, Indian based, non-governmental organization (NGO) working to empower women across the globe achieve their economic potential, the release stated.

Taking to social media platform X, Smriti Irani said, "A pleasure to engage with the Executive Directors of the@WorldBankin Washington DC. Over the past decade, India has made remarkable strides in Women-led Development under PM@narendramodi's leadership. As the World Bank prepares to unveil its Gender Strategy 2024-2030, India remains committed to prioritising gender parity."

"Also emphasised that, to strengthen global competitiveness, it is crucial to fully implement gender equity policies across the Global South. With forward-thinking policies, we can create an environment where women excel as leaders in government and industry, all while fulfilling their personal and professional aspirations," she added.

During her address, the BJP leader spoke on the issues of gender parity in the Global South and to the importance of engaging both political and corporate leadership.

She also emphasised India's work to advance education policy, expand programs investing in women-led enterprises and shift cultural mindsets towards women as issues core to gender equity.

"Our region of the world is growing in terms of population, economic output, and global influence, so it is incumbent upon us - as leaders - to have the foresight, will, and commitment to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to meet her or his potential," Irani said.

According to the release, the former Minister will continue to meet with government and business leaders in Washington, DC, over the next several days to discuss her priorities for gender equity.

The logo and website of the alliance were launched by Smriti Irani earlier this year. Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

The Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity and Equality marked a significant milestone in the global pursuit of gender equality.

"Launched in Davos 2024, it is a testament to India's unwavering commitment to the cause of women-led development as championed by the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. The Alliance aims to bring together global good practices, knowledge sharing and investments in the field of women's health, education, and enterprise and aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-Being;4- Quality Education; 5 - Gender Equality and Empowerment; 17 - Global Partnership for Development and more," the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a statement.

"The Alliance is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and anchored by the CII Centre for Women Leadership with the World Economic Forum as a 'Network Partner' and Invest India as an 'Institutional Partner'. Born out of the G20 Leaders' Declaration and India's abiding commitment to the cause of women-led development, the Alliance is poised to make a transformative impact on gender-related issues," it added.

