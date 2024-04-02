Smuggling of nine tons of unchecked produce thwarted

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 2 (ANI/TPS): Ahead of the Passover holiday, the inspectors from Israel's Ministry of Agriculture increased their activities at border crossings, thwarting two attempts to smuggle about nine tons of vegetables of various types from the areas of the Palestinian Authority.

These included cucumbers, zucchini, eggplants, tomatoes, hot peppers, green beans and cauliflower. 72 one and a half liter bottles of pickled cucumber were also found in the truck.

A fake authorisation document was attached to the vegetables.

A preliminary investigation shows that all the vegetables were destined to be sold in Kiryat Ata located near Haifa. In view of the real danger of consuming these vegetables, the produce was sent for destruction, and criminal proceedings were opened against the driver, a resident of the village of Shibli.

Unauthorised produce brought into the country has not been properly checked and could be contaminated with dangerous pesticides or polluted in some other way. (ANI/TPS)

