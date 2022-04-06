Snapchat to roll out 70 special Ramadan shows in MENA region

Snap Inc. has announced a new line-up of Ramadan shows for the MENA region. Snapchatters will be able to watch content and shows from Discover partners over the month of Ramadan. Speaking about the content, Moussa Abdo, who leads digital partnerships across MMS, said: “We are committed to delivering premium Arabic content to entertain our MENA audiences during the Holy Month, which is why we’re offering more exclusive content, the flagship daily shows and behind the scenes from MBC Group channels and Al Arabiya on Snapchat this year. Snapchat Discover remains an ideal platform for us to showcase a variety of creative and culturally relevant content, in sync with our audience’s areas of interest. Based on the remarkable success seen during Ramadan 2021 with Discover, our partnership with Snapchat is further strengthened and underlines our commitment to our audiences using the platform.”

The Snapchat community has grown significantly in the MENA region, which now has more than 75m Snapchatters. The Snapchat community in Saudi has grown to 20m monthly users. Today, Snapchat is one of the most popular platforms in Saudi Arabia, reaching 90% of 13 to 34-year-olds.Anas Abbar, CEO of 7awi, added: “People are eager to return to the idea of social gatherings this Ramadan and consume content that rekindles this essence. Through our seasonal content on Discover, we look forward to providing our audiences with the opportunity to engage with new and exciting content with Snapchat and offering them a viewing experience that embraces the spirit of Ramadan. ”Sara Abu Zahra, Head of Strategic Media Partnerships for Snap Inc. across MENA and India stated: “This year, communities across MENA are returning to the notion of togetherness, perhaps more than ever before. We are excited to continue to drive highly regionally relevant content and shows for Snapchatters, specifically during Ramadan and ones that are produced by the region’s top media publishers, and exclusively created for the platform.”