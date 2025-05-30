Soccer Cup match halted due to missile launched from Yemen

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that its air defenses intercepted a missile that was launched from Yemen towards Israeli territory.

The Israel State Cup for soccer, which is being held in Tel Aviv's Bloomfield stadium was halted temporarily because of the air raid alarms that sounded due to the missile launch. (ANI/TPS)

