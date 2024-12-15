Social worker criticizes PoGB government for failing to address the growing healthcare crisis

Gilgit [PoGB] December 15, : Residents of Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) are grappling with a worsening healthcare crisis as overcrowded hospitals, a severe shortage of diagnostic equipment, and the high cost of medical services continue to put immense pressure on the local population. Many patients are now forced to travel long distances for treatment, with limited options available locally.

A social worker, Ghulam Abbas, expressed deep concerns over the inadequate healthcare services provided by the government. He emphasized that the overcrowded government hospitals and the lack of essential diagnostic machines have made it increasingly difficult for patients to receive proper care.

"The government is not fulfilling its duty, and that is why the public is facing difficulties. The government hospitals are overcrowded with patients. Medicines have become costly; no person can buy them easily. Due to poor purchasing power, many patients are lying in their homes," said Abbas.

The situation has been exacerbated by the discontinuation of the health card scheme, which previously provided some relief to residents, as well as skyrocketing prices for medicines and medical tests. Local residents feel the healthcare sector could have been significantly improved had the government implemented proper planning and policies.

However, the prevailing apathetic attitude from the authorities has left many feeling abandoned. Abbas further criticized the lack of diagnostic machines and essential medical equipment in the region's hospitals, despite having competent doctors. "We feel a great lack in the diagnostic machines. There is no concerned equipment in our hospitals. We certainly have competent doctors, but it is obvious that there are difficulties in diagnosing diseases due to the lack of proper equipment," he stated.

"It is the responsibility of the government to address these problems, especially as Gilgit has grown into a large city. Urgent action is needed to ensure proper healthcare services are provided," he added.

The healthcare crisis in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan is further compounded by inadequate infrastructure, a shortage of trained medical professionals, and limited resources. Many regions lack basic healthcare facilities, and the existing hospitals are often understaffed and poorly equipped. Geographic isolation makes access to healthcare even more challenging, especially during harsh weather conditions. Additionally, reports highlight a significant shortage of trained healthcare workers, with many professionals leaving the region due to difficult working conditions and limited career opportunities.

