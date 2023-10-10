Sonam Kapoor reveals what she does when she’s not shooting or working

Mumbai, Oct 10 Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has talked about what she does in her free time when she is not working or shooting.

Sonam is a voracious reader and she reveals how her love for books has kept her creatively satiated since her childhood.

Sonam said: “Books transport us to a world of imagination. When I am not shooting or working, I am constantly reading and getting sucked into a world where everything is possible!”

Sonam loves when a good book turns into a great cinematic adaptation.

She said: “Some of my most favourite movies are adaptations of brilliant books. The love I have for books and cinema is in equal measure and it’s amazing when good books turn into good movies.”

The actress feels books provide great material for writers to harness brilliant plots for cinema.

“Books provide the perfect source material for developing engrossing and entertaining screen content. I've always believed that a good story will be loved by all and also transcend all boundaries,” said the actress.

On the work front, Sonam was recently seen in ‘Blind’, a crime thriller filmdirected by Shome Makhija.

The film features Sonam in a leading role with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

'Blind’, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

