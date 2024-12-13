"Source of concern": Jaishankar on attack over Hindus in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], December 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed concern over the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh amidst the ongoing crisis in the country.

This concern was voiced during a statement in Parliament, where Jaishankar described the violence against minorities in Bangladesh as a "source of concern."

"......With regard to the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, it has been a source of concern. There have been multiple incidents of attacks on them. We have drawn our concern to their attention. Recently Foreign Secretary visited Dhaka. This subject came up during his meeting and it is our expectation that in its own interest Bangladesh would take measures so that its minorities are safe," said Jaishankar while responding to a question by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the Parliament asked, "We have committed USD 10 billion to the development of Bangladesh. What steps is this government taking to ensure that Hindus in Bangladesh are protected and temples are protected?"

During his visit to Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in Dhaka, "We also discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities.. We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties... I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority".

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday briefed members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on the 'Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship' and conveyed that the neighbouring country has assured action against perpetrators of violence against minorities, sources said.

"Certainly we hope that with the new dispensation in Bangladesh, we will settle down to a mutually beneficial and stable relationship", added Jaishankar.

The EAM also spoke about India-Myanmar ties. Responding to MP Owaisi on the steps being taken to stop drugs entering India from Myanmar, EAM said, "Because of the very disturbed conditions in Myanmar, we have had to review the open-regime policy which has historically been there".

He added, "We are sensitive to the requirement of the border communities so this is something on which we are working and part of the challenge is very little government authority on the other side of the border, so most of what we have to do, we have to do ourselves. But definitely, there is today a much greater presence there to secure our borders, monitor the movement of people across the border".

During the Parliament session, EAM also spoke about other important foreign policy aspects of India such as India's Neighbourhood First policy, and relations with China and Pakistan.

Jaishankar also spoke on Nepal, which recently printed on their currency showing Indian territories. "Regarding the point made by the honourable member on the Nepal currency, our position regarding our borders is very clear so if there is any expectation in any of our neighbours that doing something would get India to change its position, I think they should be very clear that that is not the case. I'm sure the entire house agrees with me in that regard," said the EAM.

