South Africa: 8 killed, several injured in tanker explosion in Johannesburg

A gas tanker apparently stuck under a bridge exploded in Johannesburg on Saturday, killing eight people, injuring several people and damaging nearby buildings, reports ABC News citing emergency services.

The blast damaged the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital and destroyed two houses and several cars, and injured bystanders.

The tanker caught fire while under a low bridge, emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said.

"Apparently, a gas tanker drove under the subway bridge and got stuck in there, and due to friction, it caught alight," Ntladi told South African media.

He said six firefighters from Boksburg Central Fire Station were called to the bridge to help, reported ABC News.

"While doing the fire suppression, there was an explosion that took place," said Ntladi. He added that a fire engine and two motor vehicles were destroyed by the blast.

The injured were transported to the nearby Tambo Memorial hospital, but its efforts to treat the injured were hampered by damage to its roof, reported ABC News.

A video on Twitter from inside the hospital showed a chaotic scene, with people running for cover.

"We can confirm that a roof section at the hospital casualty department has collapsed," added Ntladi.

He further added that the fire crews were still fighting the blaze at the bridge and were also attending to two homes nearby, adding, "The fire is now under control."

( With inputs from ANI )

