South Africa Mass Shooting: 10 Killed, Several Injured in Bekkersdal Firing; Attackers at Large

At least 10 were killed and several others were injured after gunmen opened fire on people in Bekkersdal Township of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, December 21. Attackers fled the scene before law enforcement officials arrived. This marks the second such incident in South Africa this month.

The incident took place in Bekkersdal town, situated 25 miles southwest of Johannesburg. The motive behind the attack is not clear, a police official told news agency AFP. A police officer said that some people were randomly shot on the streets.

#sapsGP Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations together with Crime Detection Tracing Unit have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in a multiple shooting incident during the early hours in Bekkersdal on Sunday, 21 December 2025. The incident has resulted in… pic.twitter.com/EKIed2K0mt — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 21, 2025

South African Police in a statement said, "Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations together with Crime Detection Tracing Unit have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in a multiple shooting incident during the early hours in Bekkersdal on Sunday, 21 December 2025. The incident has resulted in nine people being killed and 10 being injured."

The police department in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) informed that the incident occurred at around 1 pm at the Tambo section. The police said 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene. The tavern is licensed.