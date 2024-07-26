South Africa to launch 3rd BRICS+ Summer School for school students, youth of member states

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 26 : South Africa is set to launching the third BRICS+ Summer School, which will bring together students and scientists from the Global South and member nations.

South African BRICS Youth Association (SABYA) will host the third BRICS+ Summer School in collaboration with the University of Johannesburg's (UJ) Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC), TV BRICS reported.

The aim of the school is to take a deep dive into the BRICS world: history, principles, current initiatives, and future prospects.

BRICS+ refers to the expanded intergovernmental bloc. It consists of 10 nations, namely: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates became full members of the organisation during the summit in South Africa last year.

The school not only expands participants' knowledge of BRICS countries but also strengthens connections between member countries and encourages interaction in areas ranging from economics to culture, TV BRICS, which is also the media partner for the event, reported.

The event will bring together young people of 18-35 age group, students of grades 9-12, young leaders from BRICS+ and Global South countries, as well as researchers, unemployed youth, young professionals interested in international relations, and entrepreneurs.

All the participants will be provided with meals and shared accommodation by the South African BRICS Youth Association (SABYA). They will also be assisted with obtaining entry permits to South Africa for international participants.

The applications for the Summer School are being submitted till July 31.

The BRICS+ Summer School is not just an educational programme but a tool for creating a new era of mutual understanding and cooperation between the countries involved, TV BRICS report stated.

