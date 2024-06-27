South African president mourns soldiers killed in Congo

Johannesburg, June 27 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday expressed his profound sadness at the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to 20 others in Congo.

The casualties of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) members were inflicted by a mortar attack on one of their bases in the town of Sake, in eastern Congo, on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ramaphosa offered his "deep condolences" to the families of the fallen troops as well as their commanders and colleagues, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The President's thoughts are also with the SANDF members who are recovering from their injuries," the statement said.

Ramaphosa assured the bereaved families and the injured troops that the SANDF would take the utmost care to provide the necessary logistical and psychosocial support to all those affected.

"As we mourn the deaths and casualties inflicted on our soldiers, we value and are humbled by the sacrifices they have made for the cause of peace and stability in our region, and they shall not be forgotten," he said.

According to the statement, the South African soldiers are part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Congo, which was deployed in December 2023 to support the Congolese government's efforts to restore peace and security in the eastern part of the country.

