South African trade minister pushes for extension of 90-day US tariff pause

Johannesburg, July 1 As the United States' 90-day tariff pause is set to expire on July 9, South African Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau said on Tuesday that South Africa, along with other African countries, is advocating for an extension.

Tau's remarks followed a meeting last week between his deputy minister, Zuko Godlimpi, and Assistant US Trade Representative for Africa Connie Hamilton to discuss pressing trade matters.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the US-Africa Business Summit in Angola, where South Africa raised concerns about the issue of "reciprocal tariffs". During the discussions, it was revealed that the United States is developing a "trade-matters template" to serve as a framework for future engagements with sub-Saharan African countries.

Tau noted that given the limited time before the tariff pause expires and the need for further negotiations, an extension is necessary. "In this regard, we are of the view that South Africa may need to resubmit its trade and investment proposal in accordance with the new template. It is thus expected that the deadline be shifted," he said.

Tau also said the United States has yet to share the trade template with African countries, and they should be given more time to engage with it, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We urge the South African industry to exercise strategic patience and not take decisions in haste, and that the government will continue to use every avenue to engage the US government to find an amicable solution to safeguard South African interests in the US market," he added.

According to South Africa's Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, the template will be shared with them once it is finalised. South Africa, which was among the countries targeted with higher tariffs earlier this year by the Trump administration, submitted a proposed "Framework Deal" in May. The proposal outlines steps to strengthen a mutually beneficial trade and investment agreement.

As part of the proposal, South Africa requested exemptions from tariffs on certain products, including auto parts, steel, and aluminum, through tariff rate quotas. The Framework Deal also seeks to secure exemptions that would support small and medium-sized businesses.

