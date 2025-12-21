South Korea: Court upholds denial of naturalisation to foreign national over criminal record

Seoul, Dec 21 A Seoul court has upheld an earlier decision by the Justice Ministry to deny naturalisation to a foreign national over his past criminal record.

According to legal sources on Sunday, the Seoul Administrative Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by the foreigner, who had sought to overturn the ministry's rejection of his naturalisation application.

The applicant, whose nationality was not disclosed, had applied for a South Korean passport after marrying a South Korean citizen. After the couple divorced, the legal basis for his application changed, and the ministry rejected the request, citing his criminal record, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The ministry ruled that the person failed to meet the "good conduct" requirement under the Nationality Act. The foreigner was once referred to juvenile protection proceedings for aggravated theft and was also fined for driving without a license.

The person argued that despite his record, the Justice Ministry was too harsh in denying his naturalisation application.

However, the administrative court said he was a repeat offender over an extended period, and his offences could not be considered minor.

It also pointed out that the person had not initially disclosed his criminal history when applying for naturalisation.

The court noted that the Justice Ministry was not excessive in its decision because the foreigner is still allowed to stay in South Korea based on his F-6, marriage migrant visa, and may reapply for naturalisation at a later date.

Earlier in January, the Transport Ministry stated that individuals with serious criminal records will face employment restrictions in online delivery services, such as Baemin and Coupang Eats, as well as in taxi services for disabled people.

Under the revised enforcement ordinances of transportation and services acts approved by the Cabinet, those with criminal records, including sex and drug offenders, will be denied a job in the sectors for up to 20 years following their release from prison or termination of penalties.

Organisations hiring drivers for disabled taxi services and goods delivery, including the popular food delivery platform operators, will now be required to check criminal records through local police stations.

Failure to verify criminal records or terminate contracts within one month after discovering disqualifying factors will result in fines of up to 5 million won ($3,418), the ministry said.

