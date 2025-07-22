South Korea: Death toll rises to 19 after heavy rains, landslides

Seoul, July 22 Another person has been confirmed dead after last week's heavy rains and landslides in South Korea, bringing the total death toll to 19, the government said on Tuesday.

Nine others also remain missing, raising the total number of those dead or unaccounted for from the heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Sunday to 28, according to tentative data from the interior ministry.

The casualties include 10 dead in the southern county of Sancheong, three in the northern county of Gapyeong and two in the western city of Seosan, according to the ministry.

Four of the missing were reported in Sancheong, while another four were reported in Gapyeong.

Authorities have sped up recovery efforts, with about 2,976 of the 6,752 buildings and facilities reported damaged having undergone emergency restoration work, Yonhap news agency reported.

More than 14,000 people have taken shelter since the heavy rains started, with 2,549 people yet to return to their homes.

Earlier on July 21, South Korea President Lee Jae Myung had instructed government officials to swiftly designate flood-stricken regions as special disaster zones to bolster rescue and recovery efforts, and provide support to affected residents.

During the visit, Lee had directed Interior and Safety Minister Yun Ho-jung to mobilise all available resources and administrative support for the victims and promptly designate flood-stricken regions as special disaster zones, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

Special disaster zones are entitled to government support for damage recovery and victims' relief.

The South Korean Army had also deployed some 2,500 military personnel and equipment to areas hit hard by the recent torrential rain to help recovery work.

A total of around 2,500 emergency personnel and 20 equipment have been deployed in the southwestern city of Gwangju, parts of the South Chungcheong Province and the South Gyeongsang Province since Thursday, according to the Army.

The recovery efforts centred on overhauling houses and stores flooded from the rains, including removing soil and organising household items, the Army said, adding that it will continue to assist recovery efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor