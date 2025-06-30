South Korea: Detention of two military commanders over alleged role in martial law bid extended

Seoul, June 30 A South Korean military court on Monday issued fresh warrants to formally extend the detention of two commanders over their alleged roles in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law imposition.

The military court in central Seoul issued the warrants that will effectively extend the detention of Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, former head of the Defence Counterintelligence Command, and Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, former commander of the Defence Intelligence Command, according to officials.

The court cited the possibility of the two officers destroying evidence for issuing the new warrants, Yonhap news agency reported.

Prosecutors had initially requested for the bail of Yeo and Moon, who were scheduled to be discharged upon the expiration of their statutory six-month detention.

But they withdrew the request after the duo were additionally indicted on charges of perjury and violation of military secrets earlier this month.

Earlier on June 28, Yoon Suk Yeol appeared for questioning by a special counsel team over insurrection charges related to his martial law declaration in December.

It marked the first time Yoon was being questioned inside the prosecutors' office where he once served as a prosecutor.

Yoon had arrived through the main entrance in a black van and walked up to the entrance, expressionless and without answering reporters' questions. Earlier, Yoon's team had requested that he be allowed to enter privately through the underground parking lot, but the request was denied.

Earlier on June 25, a Seoul court dismissed a request to issue a detention warrant for the former President in connection with his declaration of martial law last year.

The Seoul Central District Court rejected the special counsel's request, as part of an investigation into Yoon's alleged obstruction of official duties and other charges related to the declaration of martial law in December.

Upon the court decision, the special counsel team, led by Cho Eun-suk, immediately notified Yoon to appear at 9 a.m. Saturday, officials said, adding that it will consider seeking a formal detention warrant if Yoon fails to comply.

"The court dismissed the request on the grounds that Yoon has expressed his willingness to comply with the special counsel's summons," the team said.

"If he fails to appear, we will consider seeking a formal warrant," it added.

Before the case was transferred to the special counsel, police had summoned Yoon for questioning on June 5, 12 and 19, but he ignored all three requests, which prompted the special counsel to seek the detention warrant, according to the officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor