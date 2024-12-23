South Korea: Finance minister silent on martial law probe amid speculation on acting president's role

Sejong, Dec 23 South Korea's Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok on Monday declined to comment on an ongoing investigation over the martial law debacle amid the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) move to potentially impeach acting President Han Duck-soo.

On Sunday, the DP vowed to hold Han accountable if he fails to promulgate special counsel bills targeting President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee by Tuesday.

"We are doing our utmost under acting President Han Duck-soo's leadership to ensure stable management of the country's international credibility," Choi told reporters.

Choi, who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, is next in line to assume the role of acting president should Han be impeached by the DP.

Speculation over Choi's potential new role has grown, as Han was recently named one of nine individuals questioned by police over their attendance at a Cabinet meeting held shortly before Yoon declared martial law on December 3. Han is currently being investigated as a suspect in the case, Yonhap news agency reported.

When pressed repeatedly about the controversial Cabinet meeting on December 3, Choi refrained from providing details, stating that he had been questioned as a witness in the investigation.

"This is a matter for the investigative authorities (to answer)," the minister said.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's police analysed President Yoon Suk Yeol's personal phone records after securing them as part of their investigation into his botched declaration of martial law earlier this month, officials said.

The police special investigation team handling the case is checking the records for conversations with individuals allegedly involved in the imposition of martial law on December 3 after obtaining them through a warrant.

Police are also working to obtain a secure phone used by Yoon and its records from the Presidential Security Service.

Separately, police have acquired a document Yoon handed to Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok during a Cabinet meeting that took place shortly before the martial law declaration.

The document reportedly outlines measures to cut off operational expenses for the National Assembly and to form a budget for the legislature under martial law.

