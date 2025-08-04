South Korea: FM Cho says US troops in Seoul to remain unchanged amid drawdown reports

Seoul, Aug 4 South Korea's top diplomat has said the US forces stationed in the country and their role will remain unchanged amid ongoing speculation that President Donald Trump's administration may reduce troop levels as part of a military posture adjustment.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun made the remarks in an interview with The Washington Post, as speculation persists over the possibility of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea being reduced for use in operations outside the Korean Peninsula as the Trump administration prioritises deterring an assertive China.

Such a possibility has gained traction amid a growing view that Washington could push for a troop reduction, alongside other demands to reshape the alliance with Seoul, including increased defence spending, as part of broader efforts to "modernise" the alliance with a focus on countering China.

"We are talking with the United States, but there is no concern about the US forces in Korea. We believe that they will remain as such, and their role will remain as of today," Cho said in the interview, published Sunday (US time).

Asked what the potential troop drawdown would mean for bilateral relations, Cho cast it as hypothetical and said he does not believe it will happen.

"I don't think it will happen. I have met a number of senators this time, and they all have assured me that it will not be the case," he said.

Cho was visiting Washington last week for talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and meetings with US government officials, lawmakers and experts from think tanks, Yonhap news agency reported.

Regarding China, Cho said that South Korea, led by the new Lee Jae Myung government, seeks to maintain good relations with China, although its economic and geopolitical rise has become "somewhat problematic" for its neighbours.

"But we will try to send a message to China: 'We want to maintain a good relationship and (see) you abide by international law in not only bilateral but in regional affairs,'" he said.

Cho said that South Korea will work with neighbouring Japan to address various challenges posed by China, noting the need for engaging with Beijing, rather than attempting to contain it.

"I've emphasised that all of these things will be in good collaboration with our ally, the United States," he said.

On the recent tariff agreement reached with the Trump administration, Cho assessed that it was a "win-win" proposal that aims to reduce the trade imbalance for the US while giving South Korea a chance to "remain at the top" in manufacturing areas.

"Korea was not singled out to rebalance the trade imbalance," he said. "We believe it is extremely important for us and for the United States as well because of the geopolitical challenges we have in Northeast Asia."

On Thursday (US time), the allies agreed to lower the US reciprocal tariff rate for South Korea to 15 per cent from the originally proposed 25 per cent. South Korea, in return, committed to investing US$350 billion in US industries.

