South Korea: Investigators summon Yoon to appear for questioning Sunday in martial law probe

Seoul, Dec 26 The South Korea's anti-corruption investigation body on Thursday summoned President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning this weekend over his brief imposition of martial law.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) issued the summons ordering Yoon to appear at its office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, at 10 a.m. Sunday.

This marked the CIO's third summons after Yoon ignored two previous summonses, including one for questioning on Christmas Day.

The CIO has teamed up with the police and the defense ministry's investigation unit to look into allegations Yoon incited an insurrection and abused his power when he declared martial law on December 3, Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon's political future hangs in the balance as the Constitutional Court deliberates on his impeachment trial over his short-lived martial law declaration, raising concerns over a leadership vacuum amid economic and security challenges.

Yoon faces an uphill legal battle next year after being impeached and subjected to widening probes into his failed attempt to impose military rule on the nation's democracy on December 3. The impeached president has defended his imposition of martial law as an act of governance and denied insurrection charges.

The allegations include insurrection and abuse of power for deploying military forces to the National Assembly to block lawmakers from repealing the decree.

The final decision on his impeachment rests with the Constitutional Court, where at least six of nine justices must uphold the motion to remove him. The process could take up to 180 days.

If Yoon, who was elected in May 2022 to a single, five-year term, is removed from office, a snap election would be held within 60 days.

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), is currently seen as a top contender, though he faces his own legal risks, including several trials on corruption and other allegations.

Since Yoon's suspension from office on December 14, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has assumed interim leadership.

A seasoned technocrat versed in diplomacy and trade, Han has pledged to stabilise state affairs and uphold the country's security and economic resilience during the transitional period.

The political turmoil comes at a challenging time for South Korea, as it works to strengthen alliances with the US and other partners to counter growing threats from North Korea amid its deepening military ties with Russia.

The instability also raises concerns about South Korea's ability to effectively address economic and security uncertainties, especially with the return of former US President Donald Trump to the White House next month.

