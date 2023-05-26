South Korea launches commercial-grade satellite using domestically produced space rocket

Seoul [South Korea], May 26 : South Korea has launched a commercial-grade satellite using a domestically produced space rocket. This marks a major step in the country's efforts to become a key player in an intensifying space race with its Asian neighbours, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, the Nuri rocket lifted off from Naro Space Center on the southern coast of South Korea at 6:24 pm (09:24 GMT) on Thursday, in its third flight after the launch scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled due to technical difficulties.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said the launch places South Korea among the top seven countries that have put domestically produced satellites into orbit with their domestically built space launch vehicles.

"This will greatly change the way the world sees South Korea's space science technology and its advanced industry," Yoon said.

South Korea on Wednesday called off a planned launch just hours before the scheduled time citing technical problems, which officials described as communication errors within the system that controls a helium tank on the launch pad.

They said that issue was fixed after work overnight.

The three-stage KSLV-II Nuri is the country's first domestically built space launch vehicle using only South Korean rocket technology, and three more flights are expected by 2027, as per Al Jazeera.

The Nuri is key to the country's ambitious plans to jumpstart its nascent space programme and boost progress in 6G networks, spy satellites and even lunar probes.

Seoul also plans to launch military satellites but has ruled out any weapons used for the Nuri. With a heated arms race in Asia, space launches have long been a delicate issue.

