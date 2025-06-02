South Korea: Lee, Kim make final sprint to Election Day

Seoul, June 2 South Korean Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung and People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo made their final sprint to woo swing voters Monday, a day before the presidential election.

Lee of the DP, the campaign's front-runner, kicked off the last day of his campaign in Seoul's northern ward of Gangbuk before making stops in the neighbouring cities of Hanam, Seongnam and Gwangmyeong.

"Your vote can change history and protect our democracy," Lee said during a press conference in Seongnam, widely considered his political hometown, where he served two consecutive terms as Mayor from 2010 to 2018.

He emphasised his deep ties to the city, noting it was where he endured hardship and nurtured his dreams as a teenage factory worker and later made social change as a civic activist.

"I promise to shape the future of South Korea together with the people, starting from my political hometown of Seongnam," he added.

Lee will later return to the capital, campaigning in Gangseo Ward in Seoul, and hold his final rally in Yeouido Park before wrapping up his day with a live broadcast on YouTube.

Lee is likely to highlight his role in the December 3 martial law crisis by ending his campaign in Yeouido, widely considered the centre of South Korea's politics and home to the National Assembly, Yonhap news agency reported.

On the evening of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise declaration of martial law on December 3, Lee and other lawmakers rushed to the National Assembly to lift the martial law, despite being blocked by the police.

At his campaign stop in Gangbuk earlier in the day, he stressed the need to safeguard democracy from what he called "insurrection forces" and hold them accountable.

Kim of the PPP started the day by visiting the Peace Park on the southern island of Jeju to pay tribute to the victims of the Jeju April 3 uprising. He then held campaign rallies in Busan, Daegu and Daejeon to shore up last-minute support.

In Busan, Kim apologised for Yoon's imposition of martial law and pledged to push forward bold reforms with the PPP, if elected.

He further expressed regret over failing to reach a candidacy merger with Lee Jun-seok of the minor conservative New Reform Party (NRP).

"Voting for Lee Jun-seok will only benefit Lee Jae-myung," he said, urging voters to support him instead.

Later in the day, Kim will hold his final rally in front of Seoul City Hall.

A campaign official said the location was chosen for its symbolic significance, as it is where ordinary citizens have historically gathered to raise their voices.

After the rally, Kim will greet voters in the youth-populated districts of Hongdae and Gangnam until midnight in a final effort to appeal to young voters.

Lee of the NRP plans to meet with university students in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, while Kwon Young-kook of the minor Democratic Labor Party will campaign across Seoul, highlighting issues related to labour, disability rights and gender equality.

The latest poll on the election showed the DP's Lee in the lead at 49.2 per cent, followed by Kim of the PPP with 36.8 per cent. Lee Jun-seok came in third with 10.3 per cent support.

South Korea will elect a new President on Tuesday after Yoon was ousted over his short-lived imposition of martial law.

