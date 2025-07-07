South Korea: Main opposition party frets as head of innovation committee abruptly quits

Seoul, July 7 Disarray in the South Korean main opposition People Power Party (PPP) showed signs of deepening Monday, as the head of the committee to reform the conservative party abruptly stepped down, citing a clash with the party leadership over personnel reshuffle.

The PPP has been in political limbo since former President Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted over his failed martial law bid and a defeat in the presidential election last month.

Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, a software mogul who voted in favor of Yoon's impeachment, was tapped to head the committee to reform the party five days ago, but said he would quit and announce his bid for the party's leader at the upcoming national convention, expected to take place in August.

"I refuse to accept an innovation committee that was appointed without consensus," Ahn told reporters.

"I accepted the proposal for the committee chair out of a sense of desperation for the party, but I ran into a huge wall even before opening the door to reform," Ahn said.

Ahn said he had repeatedly urged the PPP's emergency leadership committee for a personnel shake-up but that his calls were rejected.

He also criticized the PPP interim leadership's appointment of six members to the innovation committee earlier in the day, saying he had not agreed on the lineup, Yonhap news agency reported.

Initially, the PPP's interim leadership committee planned to delay approving the list of innovation committee members, as the seven-member lineup had not yet been finalized, but decided to approve and announce the appointment of six members first.

Rep. Song Eon-seog, floor leader of the PPP, told reporters that he was "perplexed" by Ahn's move.

Song also refuted Ahn's claim about a clash over personnel reshuffle, saying the party's leadership could follow a decision by the innovation committee.

