South Korea: Martial law troops enter National Assembly compound

Seoul, Dec 4 Martial law troops entered the National Assembly compound and were attempting to enter the main parliamentary building Wednesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law.

Troops were seen scuffling with a large number of people trying to block their entry while more people including citizens and reporters were gathered outside the compound in a standoff with parliamentary guards and police.

Three helicopters presumably carrying troops flew into the compound around 11:46 p.m. Tuesday and some witnesses claimed to have seen armed soldiers getting off.

Access to the compound was only allowed to lawmakers, parliamentary staff and accredited reporters after an ID check.

Troops were installing barricades outside the main parliamentary building, Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok convened an emergency meeting with top economic and financial officials Tuesday following the declaration of martial law.

Choi, who doubles as Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with the heads of the Bank of Korea, the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, the finance ministry said.

The industry ministry later said it has also held an emergency meeting with senior officials to review and discuss matters related to the economic and industrial situation, as well as energy supply, in light of the martial law declaration.

The ministry emphasised its commitment to closely monitoring developments in industries, trade and energy to minimize the impact on the real economy.

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in an unscheduled late-night address, accusing the opposition of "anti-state activities and plotting rebellion."

