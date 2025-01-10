South Korea: Parliamentary subcommittee passes new special counsel bill against Yoon's martial law bid

Seoul, Jan 10 South Korea's parliamentary judiciary subcommittee on Friday passed a new opposition-led bill mandating a special counsel probe into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

Opposition parties unilaterally passed the bill during a subcommittee meeting of the National Assembly's legislation and judiciary committee. Lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) boycotted the vote in protest of the bill.

The new version proposes that the Supreme Court's chief justice recommend a special counsel to look into Yoon's insurrection charges in an apparent effort to secure more defection votes from the PPP.

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) also excluded a clause that allows opposition parties to request a new recommendation in the event the proposed candidate is deemed unfit.

The previous bill, which proposed special counsel recommendations from the DP and the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, was scrapped Wednesday after being voted down by just two votes, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok accepted the resignation of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) chief, according to Choi's office, amid growing conflicts over the arrest of President Yoon Suk-yeol, who remained inside his fortified residence.

Park Chong-jun, head of the PSS, submitted his resignation shortly before appearing for police questioning earlier in the day over allegations that he obstructed the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) from executing a court-issued warrant to arrest Yoon last week.

"Park has submitted his resignation, and it has been accepted," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Park, who has been booked on allegations of obstructing official duties, complied with the police's third request for questioning after defying two previous requests.

The CIO and police are reportedly preparing for a second attempt to execute the arrest warrant to bring in Yoon, who is facing allegations of insurrection over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

Yoon has refused to cooperate with the CIO's summons or warrant execution, arguing that the agency is not authorized to investigate charges of insurrection.

Meanwhile, the CIO and police are considering whether to detain PSS staff members if they attempt to obstruct the second arrest attempt.

