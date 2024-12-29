South Korea Plane Crash: 179 Feared Dead Only 2 Passengers Survive Muan Airport Tragedy

At least 179 people are presumed dead after a catastrophic plane crash at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday morning. The news agency Yonhap, citing firefighter reports, confirmed that only two survivors have been rescued so far from the wreckage. The tragic incident involved a Jeju Air flight traveling from Bangkok to South Korea. The Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 people, attempted an emergency landing at approximately 9:03 am local time. Reports suggest the aircraft suffered a landing gear failure, forcing a belly landing attempt.

Also Read: South Korea Plane Crash: Death Toll Hits 47; Shocking Collision Video Emerges (Watch)

Witnesses reported hearing loud "bangs" moments before the plane struck the airport’s perimeter wall. The impact caused the aircraft to break apart and burst into flames. Footage aired by local broadcaster MBC hints at the possibility of a bird strike as the plane descended. Rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency responders working through the debris. Authorities have confirmed that two survivors, a passenger and a crew member, were found in the tail section of the plane. Both are receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital. This tragedy may become the deadliest domestic aviation disaster in South Korea's history if the death toll is confirmed, marking a grim milestone in the nation’s aviation record.