South Korea: Presidential office voices regret over North Korea's criticism of Lee's peace overtures

Seoul, Aug 20 The South Korean presidential office on Wednesday expressed regret over the latest criticism of President Lee Jae Myung's recent peace overtures by the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying that her remarks "distort" Seoul's sincere efforts to restore inter-Korean trust.

Earlier in the day, the North's state media reported that Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of Kim, again rebuffed Seoul's peace overtures, saying South Korea will never become a diplomatic partner for North Korea and calling Lee "not the sort of man who will change the course of history."

"It is regrettable that North Korean authorities distort and misrepresent our sincere efforts," the office said in a statement.

The office said Lee's reconciliatory moves were aimed at ensuring stability for both Seoul and Pyongyang, reaffirming its commitment to peace efforts, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The Lee Jae Myung administration's proactive measures for peace on the Korean Peninsula are not moves made for one-sided interests or with anyone in mind, but for the stability and prosperity of both the South and the North," the office said.

"The government will leave behind the era of hostility and confrontation to open a new era of peaceful coexistence and shared growth on the Korean Peninsula," it added.

In a Liberation Day speech last week, Lee said he would respect North Korea's political system and would not seek unification by absorption. He also pledged to take steps to restore the now-suspended 2018 inter-Korean military pact designed to ease tensions.

