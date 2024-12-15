South Korea: Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for chief of Capital Defence Command in martial law probe

Seoul, Dec 15 South Korea prosecutors said on Sunday that they are seeking an arrest warrant for Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, head of the Capital Defence Command, as part of an investigation into his alleged involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law.

The decision comes a day after prosecutors grilled Lee as a suspect in the case. Lee had been detained late on Friday.

Lee is accused of ordering the deployment of martial law troops to the National Assembly after Yoon declared martial law on December 3. He had previously been placed under a travel ban. Parliament lifted the martial law shortly after it was imposed.

Several military commanders are under investigation for their roles in enforcing martial law. Lee is the third high-ranking commander to be detained for questioning, following the detentions of former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and Defence Counterintelligence Command chief Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung.

Prosecutors reportedly questioned Lee on Saturday about his alleged decision to send troops under his command to the National Assembly, including whether the troops were armed.

Investigators are also expected to look into exactly what instructions Lee received from Yoon following the martial law declaration and whether Lee's command coordinated with the Defence Counterintelligence Command to arrange detention facilities for major political figures, Yonhap news agency reported.

Investigators are also trying to determine if Lee had known about Yoon's plan to declare martial law beforehand. Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, head of the Army Special Warfare Command, has conceded that he was aware of Yoon's preparation for the decree.

Earlier in the month, Lee told an Opposition lawmaker that troops in the first batch sent to the National Assembly had been armed but that he had ordered them to leave their firearms in the vehicle because the area was too crowded.

Lee was suspended from his duties on December 6 and has also been placed under travel ban.

