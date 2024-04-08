South Korea successfully launches its second military spy satellite

Seoul [South Korea], April 8 : South Korea has successfully launched its second indigenous spy satellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US, on Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported citing their defence ministry.

The Falcon 9 lifted off at 8:17 am (7:17 p.m. local time) from the John F Kennedy Space Center and sent the reconnaissance satellite into orbit approximately 45 minutes after the launch, the ministry said.

It succeeded in communicating with an overseas ground station at 10:57 am, it noted.

It is the second military satellite launched under South Korea's plan to acquire five spy satellites by 2025 to monitor North Korea in a better way, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The satellite was equipped with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors that capture data using microwaves and can collect data regardless of weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the other three satellites will also be equipped with SAR sensors.

Electro-optical and infrared sensors capable of capturing detailed images of the Earth's surface were fitted on the first satellite launched in December.

When these will be operated together, the five satellites are expected to provide regular coverage at about two-hour intervals, according to the analysts, reported Yonhap News Agency.

"Our military's independent surveillance and reconnaissance capability has been strengthened through the first launch of the SAR satellite. We will continue to prepare for upcoming satellite launches," the ministry said.

The launch comes as Pyongyang is also making efforts to acquire space-based reconnaissance capabilities, which could potentially enhance its precision strike capability against major targets in South Korea and the United States.

In November last year, North Korea placed its first military spy satellite into orbit and vowed to launch three more spy satellites this year.

Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said that North Korea is likely to launch its second satellite this month in time for major political events after enhancing its performance.

"We have been closely watching the possibility of North Korea's satellite launch in March, but it appears to be making some additional improvements," Shin said after watching SpaceX's livestream at the defence ministry.

"If the current technical enhancements are made smoothly without significant difficulties, the launch could take place around mid-April. If such enhancements take more time, the launch could take place in late April," he added.

