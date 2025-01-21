South Korea: Yoon heads to hospital after impeachment trial for medical treatment

Seoul, Jan 21 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday visited a hospital in central Seoul for medical treatment after making his first appearance at his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court, his lawyer said.

Yoon and his escort vehicles departed from the court at 4:42 p.m. and traveled to the Armed Forces Seoul Capital District Hospital.

The president returned to the Seoul Detention Centre at 9:09 p.m. where investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials are waiting to conduct further questioning.

"Yoon's doctor recommended medical treatment a month ago, which could no longer be delayed, so he received it today," Yoon's lawyer Yun Gap-geun told reporters, while declining to provide further details.

The justice ministry also confirmed Yoon's trip to the hospital, noting the president had undergone a medical examination by the detention centre's medical staff on the previous day, who recommended his visit to an external medical institution, Yonhap news agency reported.

The ministry declined to provide further details of Yoon's treatment, citing concerns over personal information.

Earlier in the day, Yoon Suk Yeol denied ordering troops to "drag out" lawmakers from the National Assembly after declaring martial law last month, during his first appearance at his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.

Yoon was asked by acting court President Moon Hyung-bae whether he had instructed military commanders to remove lawmakers in order to prevent them from voting down his December 3 martial law decree.

Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly on December 14 and remains suspended from duty while an investigation is underway into charges that he led an insurrection and abused his power through his declaration of martial law.

The Constitutional Court has 180 days from the date it received the case on December 14 to either uphold the impeachment and remove him from office or dismiss the impeachment and reinstate him.

If Yoon is ousted, the country will be required to hold a snap presidential election within 60 days.

