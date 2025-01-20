South Korean arrested president Yoon not to appear for questioning today: Lawyers

Seoul, Jan 20 South Korean arrested President Yoon Suk Yeol will not appear for further questioning over his failed martial law bid Monday, his lawyers said.

Yoon has been ordered by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. after he failed to appear the previous day, Yonhap news agency reported.

The CIO is expected to forcibly bring him in or visit him at the Seoul Detention Center where he has been held since last Wednesday if he continues to resist the orders.

Yoon was placed under formal arrest early Sunday after a court issued a warrant to extend his detention over concerns he might destroy evidence.

Earlier on Sunday, the anti-corruption investigation agency said that Yoon will be banned from meeting visitors other than his lawyers.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) made the decision after a court granted a warrant earlier in the day to formally arrest impeached President.

The CIO said it has sent a document of its decision to a detention centre in Uiwang, just south of Seoul, where Yoon is in custody, citing concerns about destroying evidence.

The measure will be effective until he is indicted.

With the CIO's move, First Lady Kim Keon Hee and other people close to Yoon will not be permitted to meet the arrested president.

Legal experts said the CIO's decision is seen as aimed at preparing for the possibility that Yoon's side could file a court petition to review whether his formal detention is appropriate.

With the issuance of the arrest warrant, Yoon has become the first sitting president to be formally arrested.

The impeached president faces charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3.

