South Korean Finance Minister vows all-out efforts to maintain sovereign rating despite political turmoil

Seoul, Dec 8 South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said Sunday the government will make every effort to maintain its sovereign rating and push for economic policies without a hitch regardless of domestic political situations.

Choi made the remarks as a political crisis has deepened in the country following President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law last week, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon survived impeachment Saturday, as all but three ruling party lawmakers boycotted a parliamentary vote to deny a two-thirds majority required to suspend his presidential powers.

An emergency economic ministers' meeting will take place later in the day, where relevant ministers will issue a joint statement, the ministry said.

The main opposition Democratic Party said Saturday it will continue to push for Yoon's impeachment every week, despite the failure of the recent impeachment motion due to a lack of quorum.

In September, South Korea began its annual consultation meetings with global rating appraiser S&P Global to discuss the country's credit valuation and other agendas.

In April, S&P maintained South Korea's long-term sovereign credit rating at "AA," the third-highest level on the company's table, a position it has held since August 2016, when the rating was upgraded by one notch from "AA-."

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor