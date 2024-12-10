South Korean PM pleads for collective efforts to stabilise state affairs, unite nation

Seoul, Dec 10 South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo made a plea to political leaders and civil society to make efforts to stabilise state affairs and unite the nation to address political turmoil triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law declaration.

Han made the remark during the first Cabinet meeting held after Yoon declared martial law last Tuesday and lifted it hours later, which shocked the nation and made his political fate uncertain, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The government will dedicate all its efforts to ensuring the early stabilisation of state affairs, solely in accordance with the will of the people," Han said.

Han said the Cabinet would make efforts to ensure the stable function of the government, urging public officials to conduct their duties with an "extraordinary sense of resolve."

Yoon faces growing calls to resign and has been placed under a travel ban Monday as authorities have launched investigations into treason and other charges related to his imposition of martial law.

