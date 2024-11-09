South Sudan floods displace over 3,00,000 people, surge in malaria cases: UN

Geneva [Switzerland], November 9 : Flooding in South Sudan has affected about 1.4 million people and displaced over 3,00,000, according to the United Nations. This situation has been worsened by a surge in malaria cases.

In a report, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that the floods have impacted approximately 1.4 million people in 43 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area, a region that is claimed by both South Sudan and Sudan.

The states of Jonglei and Northern Bahr el Ghazal have been hardest hit, accounting for over 51 per cent of those affected.

In a report released late Friday, OCHA said, "About 1.4 million people are affected by flooding in 43 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area, with Jonglei and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states comprising more than 51 per cent of the affected population. Over 3,79,000 individuals are displaced in 22 counties and Abyei."

It added, "This week, joint Government and inter-agency assessments identified an additional 1,720 flood-displaced people in Mangalla, Juba County of Central Equatoria State. A surge in malaria has been reported in Jonglei, Unity, Upper Nile, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria states - overwhelming the health system and exacerbating the situation and impact in flood-hit areas."

According to the International Federation of Red Cross, South Sudan since May 2024 has experienced significant flooding, caused by heavy rainfall and the bursting of the Nile River banks. The floods have caused damage to homes and devastated livestock and crops.

Notably, floods have worsened over the past years as South Sudan is suffering increasingly from the consequences of climate change. The UNICEF in its report in 2021 said that floods every year affect between 7,50,000 and more than one million people.

