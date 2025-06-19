SpaceX Starship 36 Explodes During Static Fire Test (Watch Video)

SpaceX's Starship 36, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, dramatically exploded during a static fire test, as seen in a video now going viral on social media. The incident occurred during a routine pre-flight test by the space and research company SpaceX. The viral footage captures a dramatic explosion that lit up the night sky with massive flames. The fire, seen erupting from the testing rocket, engulfed the surrounding area in smoke and flames.

This is not the first explosion involving a Starship. Previously, both the rocket booster and the Starship spacecraft have exploded during test flights. The latest blast marks the third consecutive failure for Elon Musk’s company. This was the ninth test flight involving the approximately 400-foot-tall rocket.

SpaceX Starship 36 Explosion Video

BREAKING: SpaceX Starship explodes during static fire test pic.twitter.com/ChTSKp3KIO — BNO News (@BNONews) June 19, 2025

In this incident, the first-stage Super Heavy booster exploded shortly after ignition, while the second-stage Starship reportedly experienced a significant fuel leak during flight. Despite repeated setbacks, SpaceX continues to test and refine its technology in pursuit of space innovation.