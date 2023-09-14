Spain discusses possibility of Spanish language learning by students in Bengal

Madrid [Spain], September 14 : Spain Government’s Director General Spanish Language Guillermo Escribano on Thursday discussed the possibility of Spanish language learning by students in West Bengal as well as teacher training in the language with Chief Secretary, H.K Dwivedi and Chief Advisor to Chief Minister, Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Principal Secretary, Industry, Commerce & Enterprises, Vandana Yadav.

There is a demand for foreign language studies in the universities and colleges of West Bengal. The government has recently brought out the new State Education Policy and learning of foreign languages forms an integral part of it, as per an official release.

The Director General of languages also sought opportunities for collaboration and learning NLP: National Language Processing and Artificial Language from the booming IT Industry in West Bengal.

The officers invited a delegation from the Spanish Government, along with Universities to explore avenues of collaboration.

Meanwhile, both sides will explore an agreement between the two respective governments which can be signed during the Bengal global business Summit to be held on November 21, 22 this year, as per the release.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday held talks with Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles and discussed matters pertaining to strengthening the bilateral relationship between both countries.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the IAF chief’s visit to Spain to receive made-for-India C-295 transport aircraft from Airbus on Wednesday.

Taking to X, India Air Force informed, “On the sidelines of his visit to formally accept the first C-295 aircraft, the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari called on the Defence Minister of Spain, Ms Margarita Robles. Matters pertaining to strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

